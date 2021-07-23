I’m not much of a morning person, but there wasn’t anything that could prevent me from giving the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks a fitting sendoff.
“NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks” — man, I’ll never get tired of saying that, even if it’s yet to fully sink in.
On Thursday, the Bucks held their first NBA Championship parade after claiming the team’s first world title in 50 years. Back in 1971 when Milwaukee won it all, a parade wasn’t held. And while the Milwaukee Brewers were also celebrated with a parade in 1982, that came after losing in the World Series, making Thursday’s occasion that much more special.
I biked from my apartment in Walker’s Point and met up with a few friends before heading downtown around 10:30 a.m. We eventually settled on a spot near where Wisconsin Avenue met Water Street and awaited the cavalcade of players, coaches, families and others that were fortunate enough to soak in the cheers from what was estimated to be over half a million Bucks fans.
There were positive vibes abound and people of all ages that eagerly awaited watching the parade pass by. It was around quarter to noon when the first wave of police came through, including five officers on horseback.
The first car to coast through fittingly had former Wisconsin senator and Bucks owner Herb Kohl sitting in the passenger seat. It was a nice touch considering what Kohl did to keep the franchise in Milwaukee and all the money he put toward building a new arena. It’s easy to forget how real the possibility was of the Bucks leaving the city less than a decade ago.
Then came the Bucks’ mascot, Bango, who was at the head of a firetruck getting the crowd amped up. Former players like Brandon Jennings, whose prophecy of “Bucks In 6” was fulfilled, and Michael Redd also went by along with buses of fans and family members before we got to the main attraction.
Perhaps happier than I’ve seen him, head coach Mike Budenholzer came through with his arms outstretched. Right behind him was PJ Tucker, who was … certainly enjoying himself next to Pat Connaughton. I was also able to get good looks at Bobby Portis, who donned a WWE championship belt as he held the Larry O’Brien trophy in the other hand, while a more subdued Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo looked on at the massive sea of people crowding both sides of the street.
Beach balls were batted around, T-shirts were thrown into the crowd and confetti went off at various points of the route, which began at the Museum Center Park and culminated at North Edison Street, making for about a 1 1/2-mile trek through the city.
My friends and I walked back to our bikes after all the commotion and made our way to the Deer District just north of Fiserv Forum for the rally at 12:30 p.m. My assumption was that there was no way we would get close to the stage, which turned out to be correct. But fans were accommodated with multiple video boards in the area broadcasting the celebration.
All in all, it was certainly worth attending. The city of Milwaukee and fans across the state of Wisconsin will ride this high as long as possible, myself included.
Throughout my lifetime, there have been far more downs than ups as a Bucks fan. Ray Allen is the first player I truly remember latching onto as a favorite, and it was heartbreaking to see him fall short of an NBA Finals appearance in 2001 with the likes of Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell.
In the coming years, there wasn’t a whole lot to cheer about. There was failed draft pick after failed draft pick, including the injury-plagued career of 2005 No. 1 overall selection Andrew Bogut, and the franchise became embedded in mediocrity due to the franchise’s M.O. to scratch and claw for the No. 8 seed year after year, preventing the team from ever drafting a true game-changer.
There was hope Jennings, the 10th pick in the 2009 draft, could fit that bill after he went off for 55 points in a game against the Golden State Warriors his rookie year. But that’s essentially where his career peaked, and he became the laughing stock of the league when he boldly predicted the Bucks would beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat in six games in the first round of the 2013 playoffs.
That obviously didn’t happen. But what did happen months later was the most pivotal moment in franchise history — the selection of a scrawny, little-known 18-year old from Greece at 15th overall.
It would take some time. Milwaukee only won 15 games in Giannis’ rookie season, but just over a month after drafting the Greek Freak, the team made another crucial personnel move by shipping Jennings to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that landed them Khris Middleton.
What followed is well documented, as well. Ownership changed hands. A new arena was built. Giannis blossomed into an MVP and perennial All-Star. The front office did its best to build around him. And despite winning their first playoff series in 18 years under Budenholzer, who was in his first year with Milwaukee, the NBA Finals remained out of reach. A pandemic-altered 2019-20 season halted any momentum the Bucks had in their favor, and the 2020-21 campaign was also far from smooth sailing.
But as fans were allowed back inside Fiserv Forum and the playoffs got underway, there was belief. The Bucks swept the Miami Heat, avenging their second-round exit in the bubble one year ago, before winning an epic seven-game series against the Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
Hope seemed lost when Antetokounmpo went down with a nasty-looking knee injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, only for the rest of the team to band together and take the next two games over the Atlanta Hawks.
Suddenly, the “Bucks In 6” rally cry was as alive as it had ever been.
After learning Giannis had somehow avoided serious injury, he was miraculously back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Just as they did against the Nets, the Bucks fell behind 0-2, but rattled off four straight victories, the final three each in nail-biting fashion, and Antetokounmpo cemented his legacy with a 50-point performance in the clincher with over 65,000 people packed into the Deer District on Tuesday night.
It was another all-timer from Giannis, who scored 40 or more points in three Finals games. Just 26 years of age, the young man who promised he wouldn’t leave Milwaukee until he helped build the Bucks into a championship- level franchise would not be denied. And while years may have been subtracted off my life during this run, it could not have been more reminiscent of the decades-long journey it took to reach the pinnacle.
So here we are. Milwaukee has a champion for the first time in half a century, and hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance to celebrate it.
Not bad for a terrible city.