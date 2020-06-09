FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston. Major League Baseball has proposed expanding the playoff field from 10 teams to as many as 16 for this year and next season. Other major sports are accustomed to more teams in the postseason. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)