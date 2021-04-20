FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 filer, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, center, and the Chairman of the European Club Association, ECA, Italy's Andrea Agnelli, right, attend the drawing of the matches for the Champions League 2018/19 Round of 16, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The 12 European clubs planning to start a breakaway Super League have told the leaders of FIFA and UEFA that they have begun legal action aimed at fending off threats to block the competition. A letter has been sent by the group of English, Spanish and Italian clubs to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin saying the Super League has already been underwritten by a grant of $5.5 billion from a financial institution. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)