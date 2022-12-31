FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits an RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. After hitting 62 home runs to break an American League record that lasted six decades, Judge has been voted The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year by a panel of 40 sports writers and editors from news outlets across the country. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)