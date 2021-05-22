When it comes to the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, three dates over the past nine months resonate for how they have reconfigured the rivalry.
The first was Sept. 8.
That's the night the Heat vanquished the Bucks in Game 5 of their 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals to end the series and Milwaukee's championship-aspiration season.
It was a moment that led to resounding roster revision for the Bucks.
The second was Nov. 28.
That's the day center Bam Adebayo agreed to his five-year rookie-scale extension with the Heat, reducing next season's salary-cap space by roughly $13 million, effectively taking the Heat out of potential play for Bucks MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency.
The third was Dec. 15.
That's when Antetokounmpo ended any speculation about his future by re-upping with the Bucks.
Saturday, Adebayo v. Antetokounmpo will be back on the clock, when the Bucks host Game 1 of the teams' best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round series at 2 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.
Based on how last season's playoff matchup ended, this upcoming series could have been the ultimate recruiting venture by the Heat, this time eventually getting Antetokounmpo under the championship banners at AmericanAirlines Arena, unlike last season's neutral playoff setting at Disney World's quarantine bubble.
Instead, it's looking like five additional upcoming seasons of Adebayo v. Antetokounmpo in opposing colors, instead of the two side by side in an ultimate pairing of length and athleticism that Pat Riley could have called his own.
For his part, Adebayo covered himself in case of injury, with injury ultimately not a factor this season. From his perspective, he secured his future to the tune of at least $163 million. From the Heat's perspective, it turned the biggest of possible 2021 offseasons into having Adebayo on the 2021-22 books at $28.1 million instead of his $15.3 million free-agency qualifying offer.
For Antetokounmpo, his ticking extension deadline got the Bucks to preemptively trade for Jrue Holiday, with Milwaukee sacrificing much of their draft future in the process. From there, Antetokounmpo cashed in for $228 million of guaranteed security.
If not for those three weeks before the start of the season, Adebayo-Antetokounmpo could have been viewed through an entirely different prism over these coming days.
Now? Only as opponents.
"Playing against him is obviously, tough, challenging," Antetokounmpo said this week ahead of the playoff matchup. "Obviously, he plays with a lot of effort. He goes out there, he competes, and tries to put his team and himself in position to win. And so always going against guys like that is always tough."
Antetokounmpo went on to call Adebayo, "a great, great player, a great defender. He definitely is a big part of what the Heat are right now."
With the two sharing the same agent, there long had been conjecture of a package deal. But on the day Adebayo re-upped with the Heat, he insisted he had no idea about Antetokounmpo's impending decision. Similarly, Antetokounmpo insisted there was no input with Adebayo's direction.
Now, across team lines, both sides are downplaying the focus on Adebayo v. Antetokounmpo.
"Bam is going to be guarding virtually everybody on the roster, based on how we defend, what our system is. And that is true for a few of our guys," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "GA puts so much pressure on your defense, you can't expect one guy just to handle that and stay out of foul trouble for 40-plus minutes. There's going to have to be multiple layers and different defenders."
Which Antetokounmpo knows is coming.
"They keep bringing crowds and crowds, and they don't stop," he said of Heat building walls to limit his impact.
At one point, the thought was of the Heat creating an Adebayo-Antetokounmpo wall.
Then Adebayo re-upped and Antetokounmpo re-signed.
As soon as four games from now, or as long as seven, one might be left to lament their decision.
For Adebayo, what could have been upward of $35 million in cap space for his team to utilize in free agency this summer will now limited to far less than what is required to add a max-tier free agent.
For Antetokounmpo, if not this year for the Bucks, then when, with the Brooklyn Nets only getting started with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden?
Three definitive moments in time over the past nine months have led the Heat and Bucks to this playoff rematch, the difference this time being that speculation no longer accompanies the suspense.