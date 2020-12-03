FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. LeBron James has agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. James' agency, Klutch Sports, confirmed the deal Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 during the first week of training camp for the NBA champions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)