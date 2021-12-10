Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 31F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.