FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Oakland Raiders' Aldon Smith cools off during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland, Calif. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Smith had already been suspended from the NFL several years when his ailing grandmother implored him to change his life before she died of complications from Lou Gehrig's disease. That conversation, and her death in 2019, were catalysts for Smith trying to get a handle on issues with alcohol, getting in shape and ultimately earning reinstatement nearly five years after he was banished over multiple legal problems. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)