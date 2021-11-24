Maybe the NFL teams set to play on Thanksgiving got caught looking ahead to the holiday extravaganza.
All six squads playing on Thursday lost in their lead-up to the Thanksgiving game, marking the first time since 2001 that every team playing on the holiday dropped its previous contest.
Back then there were only two Thanksgiving games, with Detroit hosting Green Bay and Dallas hosting Denver.
This year there are six teams — Detroit, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans and Buffalo — looking to get rid of the bad taste of a loss so they can enjoy their holiday. Four of those are on winless stretches of at least three games.
Detroit (0-9-1) hosts Chicago (3-7) in the first game, a matchup between a winless team and one on a five-game losing streak. The Bears and Lions are familiar Thanksgiving foes, with this being their 19th meeting, two shy of the record held by Detroit and Green Bay.
That game will be followed by the slumping Raiders (5-5), who have lost three straight, visiting the Cowboys (7-3), who have dropped two of three.
The nightcap features another team on a three-game skid, with New Orleans (5-5) hosting Buffalo (6-4).
The final two games on Thanksgiving are part of a record nine this week between teams that don't have a losing record, the most in NFL history in Week 12 or later.