Beth Paretta, left, Team Principal, Paretta Autosport, speaks during a news conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Ed Carpenter listens, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. Paretta, announced today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that Paretta Autosport will return to the NTT INDYCAR Series to campaign in multiple races in 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)