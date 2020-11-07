FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press that Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the club $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday. The person said Friday, Nov. 6 that Tomlin and the Steelers were disciplined because members of the coaching staff were “not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines.” (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)