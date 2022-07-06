FILE - Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400 meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Felix was named to her 10th world championships team, where she will have a chance to run in the mixed relay event and add to her record medal collection. Felix, whose 18 medals are the most in world-championship history, has announced that this will be her final season in track. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)