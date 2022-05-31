FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. When Djokovic and Nadal meet in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, it will be their 59th career matchup, more than any other two men in the professional era of tennis, and their first showdown since last year's semifinals at Roland Garros. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Filer)