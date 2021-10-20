FILE - In this June 19, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines studies notes while the Colorado Rockies bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Denver. Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers’ hitting coach after they scored a total of six runs in their four-game National League Division Series loss to the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)