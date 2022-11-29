FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani speaks to reporters after he returned home at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 18, 2022. Ohtani has been voted the majors' best designated hitter for the second consecutive season. On Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, the Angels' two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, beating out Houston's Yordan Álvarez as the top player at the position in 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Ueda, File)