FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans. NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has settled a civil lawsuit by former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused Brown of sexually assaulting her. Taylor filed the lawsuit in 2019, and lawyers for her and Brown released statements Wednesday, April 21, 2021 revealing the agreement. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)