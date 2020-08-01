FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) watches on the sidelines during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The NFL has suspended Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season Friday, July 31, 2020, under the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown does not have a contract with any team. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)