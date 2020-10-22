FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Tyronn Lue has agreed in principle to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Final terms were still being worked on, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, because no contract had been signed. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)