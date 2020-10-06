In this still image taken from video, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, meets with people at a charity event held by teammate Darren Waller on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. Several Las Vegas Raiders players attended a charity event held by teammate Darren Waller that might have violated league rules for the coronavirus pandemic. The Darren Waller Foundation held a fundraising event at a country club just outside Las Vegas to help young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction. Players were seen on video without masks during the indoor event while talking and mingling with guests, who also weren’t wearing masks. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)