FILE - San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo throws during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Garoppolo is staying in San Francisco after agreeing to a reduced contract to be the backup to Trey Lance on the 49ers. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, that the sides are finalizing a deal to reduce Garoppolo's $24.2 million base salary for 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)