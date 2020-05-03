FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Th Bears have declined their fifth-year option for Trubisky for the 2021 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday, May 2, 2020. The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)