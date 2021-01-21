FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros' Michael Brantley gestures while rounding the bases on his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles. Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 20, because the contract, which is pending a successful physical, had not been announced. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)