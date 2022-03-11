FILE - Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to acquire Mack from the Bears in exchange for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)