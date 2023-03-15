FILE - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stands near the sideline during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Colts will release 37-year-old Ryan in a cost-cutting move. Cutting ties with Ryan before Wednesday means Indy clears about $17.2 million under the salary cap and opens free agency with roughly $30 million in cap space. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)