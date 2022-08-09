FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series April 25, 2022, in New York. Durant has again told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants to be traded, reiterating a request he first made nearly six weeks ago, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)