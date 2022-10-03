FILE - Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, center, and Paul Reed during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series on May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Herro and the Miami Heat agreed on a four-year contract extension Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, that a person with knowledge of the details said could be worth $130 million. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)