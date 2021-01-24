FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to past against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him. The person spoke Saturday night, Jan 23, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)