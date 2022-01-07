FILE - Former Oakland Athletic third baseman Eric Chavez throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, March 29, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets are set to hire Chavez as hitting coach, luring him away from their crosstown rivals as the team begins to put together a staff under new manager Buck Showalter. Chavez and the Mets have an agreement in place, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke Thursday night, Jan. 6, on the condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)