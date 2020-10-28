FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, Citi Field is viewed at dusk before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles in New York. Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to purchase the Mets from the Wilpon family. The team announced the agreement on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)