FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, balls marked with Cactus League spring training logos are in a basket during Kansas City Royals baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs. MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cites an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter on balls hit over 375 feet. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)