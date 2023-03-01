FILE - Washington NFL football team owner Dan Snyder listens to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, in Ashburn, Va., Jan. 2, 2020. The Washington Commanders are denying the contents of a report about the team’s sale process. The team in a statement late Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, said a story published hours earlier by The Washington Post is “simply untrue.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)