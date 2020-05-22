FI:LE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Washington. Van Riemsdyk can’t keep track of the secondary assists while his family is quarantined with his in-laws: it’s all hands on deck while the Flyers star and his wife celebrated the birth of their daughter. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)