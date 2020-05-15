FILE - IN this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. Lawyers for the baseball players’ union asked Major League Baseball to submit a slew of financial documents that detail the industry’s finances, a person familiar with the request told The Associated Press. "There’s so many ways to hide the money,” Bauer said in a video he posted Wednesday, May 13, 2020, on Twitter. Bauer said owners could reduce ticket prices and at the same time charge more for parking garages they control through different entities that do not benefit the club. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)