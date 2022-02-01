FILE - United States' Breanna Stewart (10) moves the ball during a women's basketball quarterfinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Some of biggest stars in the WNBA could be on the move with free agency set to begin this weekend. Some of the top unrestricted free agents include Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd of Seattle; Liz Cambage of Las Vegas; Sylvia Fowles of Minnesota; Courtney Williams of Atlanta and Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson of Chicago.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)