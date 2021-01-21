FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, New York Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the second inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series in San Diego. The Minnesota Twins and Happ agreed Wednesday, Jan. 20, to a one-year, $8 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)