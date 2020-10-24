FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Haskins has been fined by the team for breaking COVID-19 protocols, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. ESPN reported Haskins was fined $4,833 for making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel last weekend when Washington visited the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)