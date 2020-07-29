FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a six-year, $135 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple people familiar with the decision. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, July 28, 2020 because the contract has not been finalized.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)