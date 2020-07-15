FILE- In this July 8, 2011, file photo, attorney Jeffrey Kessler enters a Manhattan law office in New York. Several people familiar with the conversations tell The Associated Press that the baseball players' association has discussed hiring the noted sports lawyer to litigate a contemplated grievance. In divisive talks reminiscent of baseball’s eight work stoppages from 1972-95, the sides failed to reach an economic agreement last month. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, File)