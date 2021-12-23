FILE - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala., July 21, 2021. No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, the team announced Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. “It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a news release. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)