FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 file photo Prince Albert II of Monaco, left, presents Kenyan distance runner Tegla Loroupe with the 2016 President Award at the 2016 World Athletics Gala Awards in Monaco. Laroupe, currently the chief of mission for the IOC's Refugee Olympic Team, has tested positive for COVID-19, two people with knowledge of her condition have told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)