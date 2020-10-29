FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017, file photo, Charlotte Hornets associate head coach Stephen Silas argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C. The Houston Rockets and Silas have an agreement for the Dallas assistant to replace Mike D'Antoni as coach, multiple people with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)