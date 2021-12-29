FILE - Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Allen looks like the next great Badgers back. After barely seeing the field in Wisconsin's first four games, he ended up running 1,106 yards and 7.06 per carry.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)