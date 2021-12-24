TOWN OF MERTON — Pressure, pressure and more pressure. That was the name of the game for visiting Bay Port’s hockey team Thursday night at the Mullett Ice Center at Arrowhead.
From start to finish, the Pirates dominated the Warhawks, rarely allowing them to get the puck into the Bay Port zone. The end result of their puck-controlling attack was a solid 5-3 non-conference victory over Arrowhead.
As strange as it might sound, why just the two-goal losing margin for the Warhawks? The answer was a simple one.
Rather amazingly, Arrowhead led in the game 2-0 with 7:19 left in the opening period. However, they scored those two goals despite having the puck in the Bay Port zone for just 51 seconds.
Once Bay Port found the back of the AHS net for the first time with 4:33 left in the opening stanza, it was all Pirates the rest of the way.
The visitors quickly tied the game just 42 seconds later at 2-2 and the dominance was on. As it turned out, the Pirates scored five unanswered goals against the Warhawks and led 5-2 with 6:06 left in the game, Finally, AHS got their final goal when senior defender Hunter Mullett scored on a breakaway with 5:47 left on the clock. That was the first shot of the period for Arrowhead and their first shot on goal in more than 19 minutes.
For the night, Bay Port outshot the Warhawks by a whopping 40-17 margin. It was the most shots given up by the AHS defense all season.
Arrowhead fell to 6-2 on the season while Bay Port moved to 6-4. It marked just the second time this year that the Warhawks allowed more than one goal.
AHS had the puck in the Bay Port zone for less than seven minutes in the 51minute game.
“They just out-competed us all over the ice tonight,” said 11th year Arrowhead coach Carl Valimont. “Our guys had no answer for them all night. I asked them are we sick or what’s going on. We just had no compete."
Yet at the same time the Warhawks scored three goals.
“Three goals should be enough to win,” Valimont added. “When you give up five goals you have no chance. Plus, it was five in a row. It’s just kind of sad. It’s the day before the holiday and the guys came out with no life, no life at all. Now we have three, four or five days off before we have to get back at it. It was a mental thing tonight. It had nothing to do with the fact we had no school today. Our goalie was ill yesterday and he didn’t have his best game. They out-competed us. And that’s on us.”
Arrowhead, winners of 11 Classic 8 Conference championships since 1999, stunned Bay Port when they scored the game’s first goal just 32 seconds into the game. Sophomore Will Merrick hit the back of the night after a turnover by the Pirates. He picked up a nice pass from senior Joey Neubert and hit the back of the net.
Bay Port dominated from there but fell behind 2-0 when senior Zach Wolverton connected on a one-on-one power play goal with 7:19 remaining in the period. That score came just 29 seconds into the power play. At that point of the game, Arrowhead had three shots on goal and the Pirates had 10.
But the visitors grabbed the momentum by tying the game at the end of the opening period. Nick Voss and Sam Lyons scored those two goals.
Despite out-shooting the Warhawks by a 13-7 margin in the second period, the Pirates scored just once as Bryce Strand scored.
Leading 3-2 going into the third period, Bay Port got goals from Devin Rustlie and Aidan Fahey to make it a 5-2 game. Mullett’s late goal then ended that 19-minute scoring drought.
“We knew Bay Port was good,” Valimont said. “I saw some film on them and they’ve got some nice players. Their top line kids play two minutes. The other guys play 20 seconds. We had a pretty good run coming into tonight and now we have to recalibrate. It’s high school hockey. If we want to play at a high level, we have to raise our compete level.”
Arrowhead won the junior varsity game by a 5-1 score. Seth Lundberg had a hat trick for the Warhawks.