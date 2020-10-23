HARTFORD — The Hartford Union girls volleyball team enjoyed a magical 2020 campaign.
The Orioles won the North Shore Conference with a perfect 9-0 record. Hartford Union won 17 of its 22 matches — a .773 winning percentage that was among the best in school history.
On Thursday night, though, Hartland Arrowhead came to Hartford and showed the Orioles they still have some work to do before joining the state’s elite. The third-seeded Warhawks, who won last year’s state title, showed a repeat just might be possible by downing the second-seeded Orioles, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16.
Arrowhead will host fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie — which upset No. 1 Oconomowoc — in a regional final Saturday. Hartford Union, on the other hand, said goodbye to eight seniors and closed the book on a memorable season.
“There were a lot of kids that have been with us since their freshman and sophomore seasons,” said Orioles coach Shannon Klink, who graduated from Hartford Union in 2013. “We did some amazing things, some great things.
“We’ve been building toward this for a while now, so the girls have a lot to be proud of. We just ran into a great team.”
Yes and no.
While the Warhawks (12-8) are certainly a gifted bunch, they finished just fourth in the star-studded Classic 8 Conference. Arrowhead had as many as four players out due to quarantine at various times and had a tough time finding a branch of consistency to hold onto. That changed Thursday, though, when the Warhawks played their best match of the season.
“That’s what I told the girls, that this was our best volleyball of the year,” Arrowhead coach Janelle Hobbs said. “We cut down on our errors, we kept almost every ball in play and we served really tough. I’m really proud of the girls.”
With good reason.
Hartford Union had a chance to make an early statement when it built leads of 18-15 and 21-20 in Game 1. But the Warhawks never flinched.
Junior outside hitter Madi Tolzman had a kill to even things at 21. Then after a Hartford hitting error, Warhawks’ senior middle blocker Lindsay Krznarich had a tip kill to give Arrowhead a 23-21 lead.
Hartford Union pulled back within one on two occasions, but on set point, the Orioles had another hitting error and the Warhawks squeaked out a narrow win.
“For us it was all about serving,” Klink said. “We missed five serves in that game and just couldn't get in a rhythm. And when they won that first game, it was a big momentum changer and we couldn't get the momentum back.”
Arrowhead jumped on Hartford Union early in Game 2, using a 7-2 run to take a 10-4 lead. Senior Elise Ove had three consecutive service points and the middle blocking tandem of Monica LaFleur and Krznarich — a pair of 6-foot-3 seniors — gave the Orioles fits. Ove ripped off four straight service points later in the game — one on an ace and two on Krznarich kills — as Arrowhead pushed its lead to 20-9 and cruised home.
The third game was more of the same.
Hartford began with more energy and grabbed an early 7-6 lead. But Arrowhead answered with an 11-3 burst to grab a 17-10 advantage that Hartford couldn't recover from.
Katherine Thompson rolled off three straight service points during the run, LaFleur had three kills and Tolzman capped the burst with four straight service points of her own.
Hartford Union pulled as close as 21-16 with Courtney Kirley serving. But Arrowhead scored the final four points, highlighted by a kill from sophomore outside hitter Naomi Sheperd and another kill from LaFleur on match point.
“We had great energy,” LaFleur said. “And this just shows what we can do when we have our whole team together and we play our best. I think we can go all the way and win state again.”
Klink, meanwhile, knows her program is trending in that direction.
“It’s going to be tough losing all those seniors, but we’ll need some younger kids to step up next year,” she said. “This group did some amazing things this season, and now the challenge will be to keep that going in the future.”
WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Arrowhead 3, Hartford Union 0
Arrowhead 25 25 25 Hartford Union 23 15 16
STATISTICS LEADERS
ARROWHEAD:Assists — Jade Stefan, 34. Kills — Madi Tolzman and Naomi Sheperd, 8. Blocks — Lindsay Krznarich, 5. Digs — Kaia Lofy, 14. Aces — Jade Stefan, 5.
HARTFORD UNION: Assists — Abby Hoffmann, 12. Kills — Riley Hamilton, 10. Blocks — Martina McGrath 1. Digs — Casey Miller, 14. Aces — Betsy Lepak, 1.