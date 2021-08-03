Arrowhead Youth Hockey may not have ice to play on

TOWN OF MERTON — After years of playing at the Mullet Ice Center, Arrowhead Youth Hockey may not have access to the ice they need for their upcoming season.
“For years this has gone fine,” said Arrowhead Youth Hockey Association board member Marcus Novy told The Freeman. “At some point the school district turned the operations of the rink over to the HGM Ice LLC, and this organization, which has ties to the Mullet family, is refusing to rent ice to (us).” AYHA serves 6-14 year olds in the area before they go on to start their high school hockey careers.
Novy said the move by HGM comes after AYHA declined a proposed plan to “revamp the bylaws of this youth program and essentially change the operating structure.” According to AYHA documents, some of the proposed changes include board reorganization and bylaw edits, an endowment fund of $5,000 each per head coach for certain levels, and making C teams have lower fees than A and B teams but also less ice time and “potentially be house teams with minimal to no outside games.”
Novy said there was an openness to paying coaches $5,000, but the other items were concerning.
“It had some glaring gaps for our C players and our girls hockey players, roughly 40% of our program,” he said. “We have an obligation to our full membership, so we said no. They weren’t willing to negotiate or bend on any issues... What would happen (is) the girls hockey as well as our C players (would) have had a deprecated level of service. To me it’s an integrity issue (and) it’s wildly inappropriate.”
The proposed restructuring would also have created a new five-member board of directors with three seats on that board being appointed by HGM Ice and only two being elected by AYHA, leaving the latter with a built-in majority.
Following AYHA’s refusal of the proposed changes, dubbed “Project Champions,” they said they received legal notice from the firm Foley & Lardner stating they would not receive ice time at the Mullet Ice Center for the coming season.
Arrowhead School District Superintendent Laura Myrah said the administration and Board of Education are aware of the dispute.
“HGM Ice, LLC runs all programming within the HG Mullett Ice Center building on Arrowhead’s campus,” she said. “To date, our school board has not yet been apprised of this situation from both parties’ perspectives, nor has it had the opportunity to review contract language to determine if our school district should be involved with the matter... Beyond that, I have no further information to provide at this time to members of the media and public.”
An Arrowhead Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 a.m., at the district office board room. “Ice rental updates” is on the agenda. “Ice is very limited in Milwaukee and we don’t have a place to play,” Novy said. “The rinks that we’ve reached out to do not have additional ice availability. There are very limited options... We have 170 kids, their season is in jeopardy.”
The Freeman did not receive a response from Arrowhead High School Varsity Hockey Coach Carl Valimont or HGM Ice’s attorney Monday.
“The AYHA board is currently working closely with WAHA (Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association), Arrowhead High School, and legal counsel,” AYHA said in a letter to members. “We expect these conversations and the outline of next steps to take between 7 and 10 days. The board will schedule a Town Hall to address next steps with membership after completing our conversations with Arrowhead High School. At this meeting we will review the timeline of events, updates since this communication, and take membership input and questions.”