FILE - This is a March 12, 2020, file photo showing empty seats at the Amway Center in Orlando, home of the NBA's Orlando Magic. Most teams and leagues are reticent to discuss the fallout, but during a conference call with players, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told players that 40 percent of the league's revenue comes from ticket sales and in-arena purchases. The NBA makes about $1.2 million in gate revenue for each regular-season game played with fans, and there were 259 games remaining when the season was suspended. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)