In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial photo taken on Nov 9, 2021, shows a view of Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.(Huang Zongzhi/Xinhua via AP)