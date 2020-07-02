FILE - In this June 6, 2006, file photo, college players scrimmage during an NBA pre-draft basketball camp at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee, Fla. Most of the 22 remaining NBA teams were taking the court for the first mandatory workouts in nearly four months Wednesday, July 1, 2020, as the league continued prepping for the restart of the season at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. Workouts are still individual in nature, but are no longer voluntary. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)