FILE - In this June 19, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mo Williams celebrates after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Williams played in the All-Star Game and now coaches at Alabama State. Historically Black institutions like Alabama State will be a focus of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)