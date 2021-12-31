Play every game like it’s your last.
That was the mindset high school athletes had to maintain every day they competed during 2021, a year that featured hope, despair, triumph and uncertainty all wrapped into one. The coronavirus pandemic fluctuated throughout the year but remains at the forefront of sports and life, with games continuing to be called off as we head into the teeth of winter.
But through it all, sports have found a way.
Unlike 2020, there was no stoppage of play. Some schools still chose not to compete during the previous winter season, but by the spring, just about everyone across the state of Wisconsin was back at it.
Without further ado, let’s relive the good times 2021 presented us before turning the calendar to 2022.
2021’s first area champions
Fortunately, every state series went off largely without a hitch, albeit some took place in non-traditional venues. But one of those new locations, Waukesha South, has remained host to the state swimming and diving meets, and it was the Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine/Pewaukee co-op that featured the year’s first state champs as its 200-yard medley relay won the opening race of the day. Brookfield Central/East’s Michael Long also won gold in the 100 backstroke.
One week later, three seniors went out with a bang at state wrestling, the Division 1 meet taking place in Kaukauna. Brookfield East’s Connor Thorpe, avenging three consecutive third-place showings, Arrowhead’s Jack Ganos and Mukwonago’s Tyler Goebel each won their respective weight classes, while Ganos’ teammate, Mitchell Mesenbrink, made it back-to-back state titles and has returned for more this winter. The girls will also get their own state tournament at the end of January.
Hamilton’s Isabella Bins was a two-time state champion in gymnastics, winning the vault, an event in which she shared top honors with Oconomowoc’s Kaylee LaFernier, as well as the balance beam.
That sport returned to its usual host, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse, but state basketball was split between La Crosse and Oshkosh for the girls and boys. It was on the campus of UW-La Crosse where Pewaukee’s boys basketball team achieved what felt like the inevitable, winning its first-ever gold ball. A team loaded with college-level talent is gunning for a repeat at the Kohl Center this season.
Spring sports backed up, but back
Unfortunately, as the WIAA and schools across the state continued to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still some abnormalities in the schedule come spring, with the alternate fall season pushing things back. But what was most important was the return of spring sports after they were wiped out in 2020.
It wasn’t until mid-June when the first area state champion was crowned, as the Kettle Moraine boys golf team saw three players finish in the top 10 en route to winning the team title for the first time in program history up at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Later in the week, Brookfield took center stage in the boys tennis world. The D1 Boys Tennis State Individual Tournament was held in Eau Claire as opposed to Madison, but that didn’t stop Brookfield East’s duo of Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen from winning the D1 doubles championship. Kohler played host to the competition, where Brookfield Academy’s Drew Buckholdt and Pranav Gogineni won a doubles title of their own.
Both of the aforementioned schools found themselves in the team state finals a week later on June 26. The Spartans were simply too dominant across the board to be denied their first title since 2014, while Catholic Memorial got the better of the Blue Knights to win it all for the first time. There would be several more success stories to come for the Crusaders in 2021.
The next came less than a week later on June 30, when Catholic Memorial’s softball team made a Cinderella run through the postseason, culminating in a Division 2 state title as the No. 4 seed in Green Bay behind the battery of sisters Abby and Cassie Smith.
One welcome return trip to be made was the drive to La Crosse and Veterans Memorial Stadium for state track and field. It was an especially fulfilling trip for Arrowhead’s boys and Muskego’s girls, as both came home with hardware. It marked the second straight championship for the Warriors, who shared top honors with D.C. Everest, while the Warhawks claimed their third title in program history under longtime coach Chris Herriot.
In girls soccer, Brookfield Academy won its second title in five years, doing so in dramatic fashion — a 4-3 shootout victory gave the Blue Knights the Division 4 championship.
Basketball standouts put pen to paper
There wasn’t much drama as far as where St. John’s Northwestern Academies’ Brandin Podziemski, voted Mr. Basketball in the state of Wisconsin, would be attending college, as the lefty sharpshooter had already announced his commitment to the University of Illinois. But two Greater Metro Conference rivals had many on the edge of their seats when the time came to make a decision.
David Joplin of Brookfield Central decommitted from Texas after the departure of head coach Shaka Smart and would wind up following the Madison native just down the road to Marquette. Hamilton’s Patrick Baldwin Jr., the most heralded recruit in county history, would also wind up staying home as he committed to play for his father, Pat. Sr. at UWM on May 12.
It was a choice that surprised many, as Baldwin Jr. had his pick of the litter, but family came first for the McDonald’s All-American who saw his senior year end before it hardly began due to an ankle injury. Baldwin Jr. would later suit up for Team USA in the U19 World Cup team last summer, bringing home a gold medal from Latvia.
A normal(ish) fall
No, the coronavirus hadn’t gone away — we know that all too well at the moment. But it was largely subdued as warm weather arrived and vaccines continued to roll out. The fall sports season came quicker than usual after the pushed-back spring, but with it came the return to your typical state venues — most notably Camp Randall Stadium for state football.
Catholic Memorial got the party started Nov. 18 in Madison, scoring the game’s first 21 points and holding on for the WIAA Division 4 state championship. It was the ninth time legendary head coach Bill Young led the Crusaders to the top of the mountain. A day later, Pewaukee completed its magical season with a state title in Division 3, its first in program history.
Nearly a month prior, CMH was yet again adding to its trophy case — winning its second title in three years on Oct. 23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium was the girls tennis team.
The area was well represented at the Resch Center for state volleyball — there were eight teams between the girls and boys hailing from Waukesha County. Ultimately, only one was left standing in the end, as Oconomowoc’s girls volleyball team didn’t drop a set over its three-day stay in Green Bay to win its first state championship.
But no one was as dominant as the Brookfield East girls swimming and diving team.
The Spartans won their third consecutive title under coach Mike Rose, lighting up the scoreboard in the process. Led by Abby Wanezek, Lucy Thomas, Maggie Wanezek and Reese Tiltmann, East shattered five state records and won nine events in all.
Both Abby Wanezek and Thomas were four-time winners, while runner-up Arrowhead was led by twotime individual champion Campbell Stoll.
Seidel’s inspirational run
University Lake School graduate Molly Seidel had initially qualified for the Olympic marathon in February of 2020, but had to wait an extra year when the Summer Games in Tokyo were pushed back a year due to the pandemic.
Seidel only used that time to get better, becoming the first woman from the U.S. to win an Olympic marathon medal since 2004 when she took third. Not only that, but Seidel finished fourth in the New York City Marathon, running the fastest time ever by an American woman.
Also winning bronze was Brookfield Central’s Mckenna Wucherer at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Mexico. The Minnesota recruit, who also helped the Lancers reach state for the first time in program history, was named the best outside hitter of the tournament.
A four-time state champion at Arrowhead, Keegan O’Toole has continued his dominance on the mat and earned All-American honors at the University of Missouri. Also thriving in the college ranks, Waukesha North grad Will McDonald has developed into one of the top sack artists in the country at Iowa State. For the second straight season, he led the Big 12 in sacks and was first team all-conference. On Dec. 16, McDonald announced he would return for his senior season.
Speaking of the NFL (and sack aficionados), Pewaukee’s T.J. Watt became the highest paid defensive player in the league on Sept. 9. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker currently leads the league with 17 1/2 sacks. Older brother J.J. Watt signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason, but has been plagued by a shoulder injury.
So while the waters are still murky as we head into 2022, life goes on and so do sports. Hopefully better days await, but 2021 showed us what is possible during a global pandemic and the next 365 days figure to shine more light on the greatness coming out of Waukesha County.